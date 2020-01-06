Vijayvargiya has to decide if he is the leader of BJP or of mafia : Kamal Nath

Chindwada (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has slammed BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for his "controversial" statement, saying that "Vijayvargiya has to decide whether he is the leader of BJP or of the mafia."

"It is for the Kailash Vijayvargiya to decide whether he is the leader of BJP or of the mafia," said Kamal Nath while talking to media persons here on Sunday.

In a purported video, BJP leader Vijayvargiya was seen threatening government officials. He had allegedly threatened to set "Indore on fire".

Earlier, on Saturday senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party including Vijayvargiya have been booked by the Indore Police for violating Section 144 which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area.

A case was registered at the Sanyogitaganj police station on Saturday night against 350 people including Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mahendra Hardia, city president Gopikrishna Nema and MLA Ramesh Mendola for violating the prohibitory orders.

The leaders allegedly staged a sit-in at the residence of Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi where the said section was imposed. (ANI)

