Vijender Singh says will return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if new farm laws not withdrawn

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Boxer Vijender Singh who joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Sunday said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.

The farmers' protest at the Singhu border against Central Government's Farm laws entered the 11th day today.

Addressing a gathering of protestors, Singh said, "I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award--the highest sporting honour of the nation."

"The farmers' unity was always there before it will also remain in the future," he added.



Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu has decided to return his Dronacharya Award to show solidarity with agitating farmers.

Farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Notably, on December 3, former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan award "in protest" against the "betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India".

Later on December 4, Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned the Padma Bhushan award to "express solidarity" with protesting farmers.

The same day, the winners of the Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir also returned their awards to show support for farmers. (ANI)

