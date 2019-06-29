On June 27, Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad while he was travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
Vikas Chaudhary murder case: Gangster's wife, domestic help arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:13 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Crime Branch of state police on Saturday arrested wife and servant of a wanted gangster in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.
The accused have been identified as Roshini and Naresh.
Anil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the shooters, who were deployed by the gangster to kill Chaudhary, are yet to be arrested.
"We have arrested two persons from Gurugram. Roshini is the wife of a gangster, named Kaushal. The other accused Naresh had been working as a servant at their place for the last 20 years. Kaushal, who is currently in Dubai, has a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head," said Kumar.
Roshini and her domestic help were directed by Kaushal to commit the offence. The duo, on the instructions, had made weapons available to two shooters -- Sachin and Vikas -- for committing the offence, police said.
The car used in the murder of the Congress leader has also been recovered, said Kumar.
"The conspiracy to murder Chaudhary started 20 days ago. There was a dispute between Vikas Chaudhary and the gangster over money," he added.
On June 27, Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad while he was travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

