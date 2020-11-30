Vikas Dubey encounter case: BS Chauhan panel summons petitioner to represent his side

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Justice (retired) BS Chauhan Commission, set up by the Supreme Court to probe the case of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey's alleged encounter by Uttar Pradesh police issued a summons to petitioner Vishal Tiwari for December 9 and asked him to represent his side before it.

The lawyer (one of the petitioners in the case) Vishal Tiwari had moved the Apex Court and stated that the Chauhan commission had not complied with the Supreme court directions to submit the inquiry report within the time-bound period of two months.

"The Commission has, with a view to have your version before the Commission, resolved to summon you for hearing before the Commission on December 09, 2020," Chauhan Commission in its letter said.

"Kindly make yourself available before the Commission for hearing on the date mentioned in the attached summons. In case, you feel any inconvenience to appear before the Commission at Lucknow, kindly inform so that necessary directions may be sought from the Commission and communicated to you," Chauhan Commission said.

Lawyer Vishal Tiwari said that he will intimate the commission to make the hearing through video conferencing, as during this present pandemic COVID19, it is very difficult to conduct the physical hearing.

An application for direction has been filed before the Supreme Court by the petitioner lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, in connection with the Uttar Pradesh gangster, Vikas Dubey encounter case.

The petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, a Supreme Court lawyer has said that the court while hearing his PIL on July 22, had directed that the Commission be set up for the inquiry into the alleged encounter.



The petitioner in this regard was also granted liberty to apply to the Commission for the hearing. It was also directed by this court by the order on July 22 that the commission will sit at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and will start functioning within a week from the date of this order.

The commission of inquiry was set up by the apex court on July 22 into the alleged encounter of Vikas Dubey which took place on July 10. The Supreme court directed that the commission will submit its report within a period of two months from the day of its functioning.

The petitioner's lawyer, Vishal Tiwari had filed his application before the Apex Court and stated that the commission has not made the compliance of the Supreme court directions by not submitting the inquiry report after the time-bound period of two months.

The Commission has also not heard and decided his application for hearing, Tiwari said.

The lawyer Vishal Tiwari through his application for direction has sought directions from the Supreme court that the commission should be directed to submit the status report of the inquiry held by it and file the inquiry report.

Vikas Dubey, the Uttar Pradesh gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him in July this year. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

On July 10, he was killed in an encounter after he "attempted to flee", Uttar Pradesh police said. (ANI)

