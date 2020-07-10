Vikas Dubey encounter: Condition of 3 injured police personnel now stable

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The condition of three police personnel, injured in an encounter with the Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, is now stable, said Dr RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur on Friday.

"The condition of the three injured police personnel is now stable; bullets brushed by them. Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm," said Dr Kamal while speaking to reporters here.

The fourth police personnel, however, sustained minor injuries.

Earlier today, four policemen were injured in the encounter with Vikas Dubey.

"Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter with the police today. Four police personnel have also been injured," IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal told reporters here

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)