Vikas Dubey's aide Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi, his driver arrested by ATS in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi alias Guddan, a close aide of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, and his driver from Mumbai's Thane area.

According to an official statement, ATS Juhu Unit in Mumbai today received a tipoff through reliable sources that one of the wanted accused in the matter was in the Thane area in search of a hideout.

"ATS Juhu Unit, under the guidance of Superiors, along with the officers and staff of Juhu Unit laid a trap at Kolshet Road, Thane and nabbed the wanted accused Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi @ Guddan and his driver Sonu Tiwari," the ATS said in the statement.

The ATS said that the initial enquiry has revealed that Trivedi was involved in many cases with Vikas Dubey including the 2001 murder case of state minister Santosh Shukla.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a cash reward on his arrest.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who was allegedly involved in over 60 criminal cases, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police after he arrived in Kanpur in a police vehicle from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on a transit remand.

According to the police, the vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey had overturned in a bid to avoid a herd of cattle on the road, following which he snatched the pistol of an inspector and tried to run away.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight cops were killed, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning and handed over to the UP Police.

Several other members of Dubey's gang were also killed by the police in separate encounters. (ANI)

