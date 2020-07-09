Vikas Dubey's arrest, a big success for police, says MP Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called the arrest of the Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey, as "a big success for the police" and called him a "cruel killer", here on Thursday.

"It is a big success for the police, Vikas Dubey is a cruel killer. The whole of Madhya Pradesh's police was on alert. He has been arrested from Ujjain's Mahakal temple. We have informed the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding the same," Mishra told ANI.

Ujjain District Collector said that the Kanpur encounter accused was spotted at the temple before the arrest.

"Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain's Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. The police were informed, he confessed about his identity after being pushed for it," said Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector while speaking to ANI.

He further added that the accused has now been apprehended and further questioning is currently underway.

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station here on Thursday.

Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

Whereas, Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000. Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

