Vikas Dubey's wife interrogated by police in Kanpur encounter case

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Wife of gangster Vikas Dubey was interrogated on Thursday in connection with the Kanpur encounter case, police said.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case, was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

