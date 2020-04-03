Village in AP declared 'red zone' after man tested COVID-19 positive

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): After a man was tested positive for coronavirus here, the local administration has declared Muppalla village as red zone.

The administration has also put his family members in quarantine facility. Also, the medical team has been asked to collect blood samples of the villagers who came in contact with the man.

The fencing was done on the borders of the village and sanitation drive is carried out by the workers as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The police has also warned people to adhere to the lockdown rules.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2088 coronavirus positive cases in India out of which 156 have been cured/discharged people. The death toll has reached 53 across the country. (ANI)

