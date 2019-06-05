Visuals from the rejuvenated tank in Vitagondana Koppa village. Photo/ANI
Visuals from the rejuvenated tank in Vitagondana Koppa village. Photo/ANI

Village in Shivamogga district sets example for water conservation

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:03 IST

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Amidst the scorching heat and delayed monsoon across the country, residents of the Vitagondana Koppa village in Shivamogga district are living happily with sufficient drinking water and are easily able to meet the requirements of their livestock.
The Vitagondana Koppa village situated near Ayanuru town is an inspiration to many neighbouring villagers. With the help of government assistance and crowd-funding, the villagers have rejuvenated a water tank called Hulikere.
The tank helps to keep groundwater stable and recharges the borewells. With its expanse reaching to over five acres, it is the biggest tank of its kind near the Shivamogga city.
A retired accountant from the village, Shivanadappa, deposited three lakh rupees from his pension to get approval for the tank restoration under the government scheme 'JalaSamvardhane' in 2011 and the tank till date has prevented the village from facing the water crisis.
"In 2011 there was a World Bank-assisted 'Jalasamvardhane' scheme which provided grants for rejuvenating traditional water bodies to keep the village green. At that time no villager had any interest in approaching the government. We just had to deposit three and a half lakh rupees to get the project sanctioned."
"I had recently retired and had around three lakh rupees with me, I came forward to save our tank and soon everybody joined. The tank has now been handed over by the government to the village for preserving water, we take care of it together. More people joined in, now the tank fulfills everybody's needs. I have never seen a drought in my village and surrounding villages because this tank helps to recharge the groundwater level," Shivandappa told ANI.
Rohith, a farmer requested the government to treat tanks and other modes of water conservation as a priority.
"In the old days, every village had a tank, today a lot of tanks have been destroyed or have been encroached upon. The tank is in itself an ecological system which should get priority by government to tackle the drought conditions," Rohith said.
At a time when the water crisis is deepening year by year, the example set by Vitagondana Koppa village is an excellent case study to improve the situation in the days to come. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:09 IST

Tamil should be made compulsory in Central Govt offices: Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): DMK leader MK Stalin, on Wednesday demanded for Tamil to be made compulsory in all central government offices in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:08 IST

Hyderabad: Muslims distribute gifts to government officials,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, a group of Muslims shared joy and happiness by distributing gift packs to government employees and temple priests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:08 IST

TMC leader shot dead, BJP refutes allegations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at Trinamool Congress for alleging that his party was behind the killing of a TMC leader Nirmal Kundu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:33 IST

Bancha, the first solar kitchen only village in India

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Bancha in Betul district is the first village in India to have zero wooden stoves and almost no use for LPG cylinders with all its 75 houses relying on solar-powered stoves to meet their cooking needs, claims social activist Mohan Nagar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:21 IST

Air hostess alleges rape by colleague, his friend in Mumbai, 1 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A 25-year-old air hostess was allegedly gangraped by her colleague and his friend on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:56 IST

On World Environment Day, school children organise 'UnPlastic...

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, the school going students of Siliguri in association with United Nations Environment Program(UNEP), jointly organised "UnPlastic Ploggers Run" here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:51 IST

Eastern Naval Command celebrates World Environment Day

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The World Environment Day was celebrated by various units and establishments under Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu with the theme 'Air Pollution' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:44 IST

Navy sailor undergoing course in INS Shivaji, found dead

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A 19-year-old naval sailor, Kannala Akash, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Shivaji here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:38 IST

Alliance Air starts flights from Odisha's Jharsuguda airport

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India Limited on Wednesday started daily flight services to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from Veer Surendra Sai Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:30 IST

Delhi: Man held for blackmailing, extorting girls using sexually...

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police arrested 26-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and extorting girls using morphed pictures and videos.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:24 IST

7 people suspected of Nipah virus in hospital: Kerala Health Minister

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Seven people suspected of having contracted Nipah virus have been admitted to a hospital here and the condition of the patient diagnosed with the virus is now stable, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Wednesday after a review meeting with officials.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Health Minister urges Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal...

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal urging them to join the Central government's flagship health protection scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (A

Read More
iocl