Village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district sealed after first COVID-19 case

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Uttarkashi administration has sealed the Dungi village under the Dunda block of the district after the first coronavirus positive case was reported here.

"The administration has declared the Devidhar area of the Dungi village as a containment zone and sealed all roads leading up to the village," District Magistrate Dr Aashish Chauhan said.

"Movement of people in the village has also been restricted. About 250 people living in the village will undergo medical tests and the Chief Medical Officer has been instructed in this regard," he added.

Essential goods will be supplied to the area residents by the district administration until further orders. (ANI)