Village volunteer in Andhra booked for attempting to sexually assault minor

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A case under Nirbhaya Act has been booked against an absconding man for alleged sexual assault on a nine-year-old girl in Peddaraju Palem village of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, Circle Inspector, Gangadhara Rao said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Kummaragunta Pawan Kalyan, working as a village volunteer, lured the minor on the pretext of playing games on the mobile phone and attempted to allegedly sexually assault her.

A woman in the neighbourhood saw the incident and took the girl to her mother. When the girl complained of stomach pain, she was taken to the hospital.

"The police has filed a case under Section 516 of Nirbhaya Act and started an investigation. The accused is absconding and police are searching for him. The victim has been referred to Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH)," Rao said. (ANI)

