Villager dies in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A villager died in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The explosion took place in the Amabeda area of Kanker.

"The local, Seede Singh, was taking his cows for grazing in the Sulfidongri grazing area in the village when he came into contact with an old IED planted by Naxals," said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Anti Naxal Operations, P Sunder Raj. (ANI)

