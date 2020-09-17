Villagers construct bridge with donations in Bihar's Budhaul village

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 17 (ANI): Residents of Gaya's Budhaul village are constructing a bridge with the help of donations collected locally.

According to a local, the construction of this bridge has been incomplete for the last 30 years.

Chitranjan Kumar, a local social worker told reporters, "The people had urged the state government to construct the bridge but they did not get any response from them."



"Recently, locals had a panchayat meeting and decided to complete the bridge. The villagers contributed for the material and some of them are helping as labourers," said Kumar.

The completion of this bridge will save time and people would not need to take a longer route.

"The bridge will reduce the travelling distance of 15 kilometres to 1 kilometres," Kumar added. (ANI)

