Villagers crowdfund, build bridge in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Villagers in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada have taken it upon themselves to build a bridge that they have been demanding from the government for the past several years.

Residents of Mogra, a small village about 100 kilometers from Mangaluru, have successfully completed the construction of a pedestrian steel bridge through a crowdfunded pool.

For several years, villagers had faced a lot of difficulties reaching the main city, where the primary healthcare centres, schools, and religious centres are located, due to a rivulet that flows through the closest path.





"We have been asking the government for a bridge for so many years. Despite repeated requests, we did not get any sanction from the government. Finally, we decided to build it on our own," said a local.

For the project, villagers gathered to mobilise funds and put in their own physical efforts. Villagers participated in the construction of the bridge and completed their work in three days. (ANI)

