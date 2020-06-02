Villagers forced to use contaminated water from nullah in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Facing acute water crisis, villagers of Draman panchayat in the Bashohli block of Kathua district complained of being forced to use contaminated water for all purposes.

Villagers are forced to fetch water from a nullah for their daily needs.

The desperate villagers have started digging a canal themselves, without any help from the government, to overcome the crisis.

"People of 3-4 villages are building a canal on their own. We fetch water from a contaminated nullah," a resident of the village told reporters here.

A senior from the area added that the problem keeps on repeating year after year, and last year it had been responsible for the death of their livestock.

However, OP Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua said that he has held talks with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department over the problems being faced by the villagers and added that supply of water tankers will be ensured in the area.

"Matter will soon be sorted out. I have spoken with PHE Dept, if they have received funds then work will be done soon. I have already given orders to make water tankers available at all places that are facing a water crisis. Authority is doing the same, however, if still there is an issue in some parts then they can directly contact me," Bhagat told reporters on Monday. (ANI)

