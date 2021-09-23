Villagers hire private shooter to kill monkeys in Chhattisgarh village, probe on

Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Villagers in Kothar village in Kabirdham district of Chattisgarh allegedly called a private shooter to kill a herd of monkeys.

According to Forest Official, villagers had hired a private shooter to kill the monkeys. After the information, the forest department became alert and sent forest rangers and officials to the village. A team was formed for investigation. The team first reached Kothar village and recovered the carcass of a monkey. Further, they recovered another carcass in Birkona while found a monkey injured. After the post-mortem, pellets were recovered from the carcasses.

Speaking to ANI, Forest Divisional Officer Dilraj Prabhakar said, "The villagers have hired the shooter. A team have been formed for the investigation. The shooter is a resident of Kosmanda village. He was absconding. However, he has been caught by the forest department team and will be presented in court. The accused has an air gun with which he shot the monkeys."

The investigation is underway. The teams are reaching different villages and making villagers aware. It is being told that killing monkeys is illegal under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, and there is a provision for legal action on it. (ANI)


















