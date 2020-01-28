Villagers in Amaravati hold protest in Krishna River against three-capital plan

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Residents of Rayapudi village on Tuesday staged a protest against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's plan of having three capitals for the state, by performing 'jal deeksha', in which the villagers stood chest-deep in Krishna River and raised slogans.

The villagers shouted slogans like -- "Jai Amaravati, Save Andhra Pradesh."

The villagers have been protesting against the state government's three-capital plan for more than 40 days now.

"The government is insulting us, who asked Chief Minister Jagan for three capitals? We want Amaravati as the only capital of the state, else we will have no option but to commit suicide," said one of the villagers.

The villagers called YSR Congress Party's rule as "dictatorial" and reiterated that they will continue to protest until Amaravati is declared as the only capital of the state.

"It is horrible that you dissolved the Legislative Council of the state as it contradicted you (Jagan). We have never and nowhere seen such a dictatorial rule. Our fight will continue until Amaravati is declared the sole capital of the state," said the villager.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the state government's resolution to dissolve the Legislative Council.

The state assembly has also passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

