Villagers in Amaravati thank Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh after 3-capital bill sent to select committee

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Villagers in Amaravati region on Wednesday beamed with joy after the legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee.

The villagers waved and thanked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and its general secretary Nara Lokesh when both the leaders were on the way to their residence.

The TDP on Wednesday issued a notification to the chairman of the state legislative council to send the bill to the select committee.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

