Villagers in Naxal-affected areas of Gaya eager to vote in Bihar assembly polls

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 30 (ANI): Residents of Parsawan village in Wazirganj assembly constituency of Gaya district are enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as the administration is making necessary arrangements for polling in the Naxal affected areas of the district.

The locals said they face problems related to roads, health, and education and a few politicians had visited the place earlier.

"No politicians used to come here earlier. Even officials feared coming here due to threat from Naxals. Politicians later started visiting the place under heavy security. They used to fear as they were no roads. We have problems of roads, health, and education facilities," Rajesh Kumar, a villager told ANI.

Shankar Das, another villager, said they did not vote in last elections as they were receiving threats from Naxals.

He said their confidence has been boosted by visits of officials and politicians and they will vote now.



Chitranjan Kumar, a prospective candidate from Wazirganj Vidhan Sabha, said he will work to improve facilities here.

"People are living here in extreme poverty. There is no facility of transport, health and education. I will win and work for people," he said.

SSP Gaya Rajeev Mishra told the media that there are 980 booths across 13 blocks in Naxal affected areas in the district.

"A total of 735 voting centres fall under 980 booths. We have formulated a strategy for smooth conduct of polls in Naxal affected areas. We will motivate people to vote," Mishra said.

Assembly polls in Bihar will be held on October 28, and November 3 and November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

