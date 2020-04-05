Villagers in Roorkee's Paniyala put under home quarantine, one tested COVID-19 positive

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Villagers of Paniyala, Roorkee were put under home quarantine by authorities after an individual who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi returned to the village and was tested positive for COVID-19.

Police have been deputed in the village to ensure that villagers don't violate quarantine in order to prevent the spread of the contagion.

The Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

Several Chief Ministers have appealed to all those who went to the religious meeting in Delhi to come forward and get tested voluntarily to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)

