Villagers killed, ate crocodile in Odisha: Probe underway

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], July 3 (ANI): A crocodile was allegedly killed and eaten by some people at Kaladapalli village under Podia block in Malkangiri district of Odisha, Forest Officer Pradeep Mirase said on Thursday.

Reportedly, after some villagers spotted a crocodile in the Saberi River yesterday, they allegedly captured it and committed brutality by cutting off the fingers of the five-foot-long reptile.

It has also been alleged that many people cut the crocodile's throat and ate its meat.

Meanwhile, district Forest Officer Pradeep Mirase said, "As soon as we came to know about the incident, forest official went to the village but found nothing. Three teams have been formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken against the culprits." (ANI)

