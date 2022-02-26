Villagers living along LoC in J-K express happiness over no ceasefire violation since last year

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): Villagers living along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector express their happiness as there has been no ceasefire violation since last year after India and Pakistan issued a joint statement in this context.

The villagers said that there has been no loss of life and no damage to property since last year.

Speaking to ANI, Puran Chand, a villager living in the last village along LOC in Akhnoor sector said, "When the ceasefire was broken by Pakistan, the shelling used to damage their houses and many people had lost their lives. People along the villages at LOC had to move to safer places, children used to miss their classes as schools were closed down."



"Farmers used to lose their crops due to heavy shelling. They were not able to work in their fields but now since last year, everything has changed. There is no ceasefire violation now and people are doing this routine work," Chand added.



Gopal Das, another village living along LoC also, said, "We had lost many things earlier. Our shops and homes were destroyed. Many people lost their lives too. But now everything has changed and we are living our normal lives again."



Anuradha Sarpanch of the village said that as there is no ceasefire violation since last year, now a lot of development works are also going on. "Although there has been ceasefire along LOC, Indian Army is on high alert always and all the measures to guard the borders are being done like patroling," she added.



Students also said that they are going to schools regularly without any fear now.



"We used to face a lot of problems when a ceasefire was broken by Pakistan. Schools were closed and our studies were getting affected at that time. But now, everything has been normalized and we are going to school regularly without any fear," Bharti, a student said. (ANI)

