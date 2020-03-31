Villagers provide financial help to pani puri seller in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In the face of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19, some people from Movva village of the district joined hands and extended financial help to a pani puri seller, who is from Uttar Pradesh but is now settled in Andhra Pradesh.

Pani puri seller Gajen had no money left to buy food for his family. Locals say that his family did not eat anything for the past two days.

the little money he had was exhausted as the lockdown was imposed on March 24 midnight.

Villagers came forward to help him in this hour of need. Villagers collected money and gave it to the Sub Inspector Habib Basha to hand over it to Gajen.

Sub Inspector Habib Basha said: "Gajen came from Uttar Pradesh. He is living here for the last three years by selling pani puri. Due to lockdown, his livelihood is affected. People of the village understood his condition. They donated to him Rs 4000 cash, commodities, vegetables and other goods worth Rs 5000. I appreciate their service. Many people should come forward and help the needy people." (ANI)

