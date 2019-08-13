Villagers save 300 animals in flood-affected Hasur in Maharashtra

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Even as they have been tackling flood waters, residents of Hasur village in Kolhapur district here saved the lives of at least 300 animals by shifting them to terraces which served as safe shelters.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel praised the locals for saving the lives of animals in the flood-affected region.

"Villagers here kept their remain calm during the crisis. The way they took care of themselves along with the animals is commendable," said NDRF inspector Nitish Kumar.

Some areas in the village, which has about 2500 residents, were under deep waters and the lives of animals were at risk but the locals did not let a single animal die.

Villagers shifted the animals on terraces by putting pillows and mattresses on the staircases so that the animals could walk and reach the terrace.

NDRF rescued around 1,000 people in Hasur in about three days. (ANI)

