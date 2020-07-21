Villagers suspect COVID-19, stillborn baby thrown in canal

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A man in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh threw the body of his stillborn child in a canal after village elders did not allow him to perform the last rites in the village as they feared the baby had COVID-19 infection, police said on Tuesday.

Sudhakar Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Nandyal police station said, "The accused is identified as Shansha Vali. He is a resident of Kotapadu village in Sirivel Mandal of Kurnool district. Vali admitted his wife, Madar Bee, to the Government Hospitals in Nandyal for delivery on Friday morning. She gave birth to a stillborn baby girl in the evening the same day."

"Vali tried to take the baby to his village for the last rites. But the village elders did not allow him to do so as they suspected the baby had COVID-19 infection. Vali threw the body into the Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal near Chabolu village while on his way to his house in Kotapadu village," the SI said.

Local residents found the body floating in the canal on the morning of July 18 and informed the police. During the investigation, the police found the identity of the baby from a tag on her hand. They contacted Vali and his family and handed over the body. The family later took the body to their village for last rites.

The police said they did not file any case against Vali as the deceased was a stillborn girl child. (ANI)

