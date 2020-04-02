Villivakkam vegetable market in Chennai shifted to bus station to ensure social distancing

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Villivakkam vegetable market in Chennai has been shifted temporarily to the Villivakkam Bus Station to ensure social distancing among sellers and customers in wake of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing is one of the many measures which can help people avoid catching the highly contagious virus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 234 while the total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in the country, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

