Vindhya Corridor should be completed in six months: CM Yogi to officials

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while inspecting the ongoing construction work of the Vindhya Corridor on Saturday directed the officers to complete the work in six months.

The UP CM was inspecting the ongoing construction work of the Vindhya Corridor after offering prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini in Mirzapur, ahead of the Sharadiya Navratri starting on Monday

Earlier today, Yogi landed at Mirzapur Police Lines, where he was welcomed by Anupriya Patel, the Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce and the MP from Mirzapur.

During the inspection, Divisional Commissioner Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and District Magistrate Divya Mittal informed the CM about the progress.

Along with the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Mukesh Meshram was also present, according to an official statement.

The CM also went through the Vindhya Corridor model and gave instructions to the construction project manager to finish everything on time. The CM also gave specific instructions in view of Sharadiya Navratri, regarding the security and convenience of the pilgrims travelling to Vindhyachal temple from all across the nation.



Adityanath also presided over a review meeting in the office hall of Commissioner Mirzapur, with the officers and inquired about the status of the Vindhya Corridor and the Navratri Mela preparations.

During the meeting, CM Yogi ordered to divide the work into three shifts while hiring more workers and artisans. Additionally, he requested the district administration to review the progress and obtain the progress report while keeping timeliness and quality in mind.

CM Yogi also suggested setting up of workshops for carving stones used in construction work. He advised the officers to make better the fundamental amenities available to the devotees in light of the Navratri Mela.

The Chief Minister further ordered that the whole Vindhyachal Mela region should be kept clean and sanitised. Additionally, he gave instructions to improve parking, restrooms, drinking water, medical facilities, security measures, and lighting for the devotees.

The Chief Minister directed to make tabletop speed breakers by removing bumpy breakers from major roads of the Mirzapur city area within three days.

Other than CM Yogi, Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh along with other MLAs were present in the meeting,

Vindhya Corridor, modelled after Kashi Vishwanath Dham, is being built around Vindhyachal Temple at an estimated cost of Rs 224 crore in an effort to boost pilgrimage travel.

Vindhya Corridor is being built using pink stones of Ahraura that the artisans of Jaipur and Rajasthan have expertly crafted. This year will mark the official opening of the corridor. (ANI)

