Vintage and classic car rally held in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Vintage and Classic Car Rally was organized in Pune on Sunday by the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India.

There were 125 entries in the rally wherein about 70 to 80 very valuable vintage and classical cars participated in the 15 km rally.

The rally showcased vintage and classical cars of Bollywood and Hollywood stars, along with vintage and classical cars owned by VCCI President Subhash Sanas like Dodge Kingsway used by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and family.

Cars participating in the rally include Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, Chevrolet, Morris Convertible, Austin Ford, and many others.



The Convertible Impala used by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Mercedes Benz by Hollywood star Al Pacino, White Mercedes by Amitabh Bachchan, vintage cars of other celebrities, as well as 'Bobby' fame Rajdoot motorcycle among others were also showcased.



Additionally, Pebbles Beach USA winner Elvis' 1933, oldest car 1919 Over Land of Shekhar Chavarekar was also showcased at the rally.

The vintage and classical cars include Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, Chevrolet, Morris Convertible, Austin, Ford and other foreign cars. These are vintage and classic cars collected by many like Dhananjay Badamikar, Dahanukar, Evan Poonawala, Zaheer Vakil and Sabale family etc.

The rally was flagged off by Joint Commissioner of Pune Sandeep Karnik. (ANI)

