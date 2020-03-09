Violence-affected northeast Delhi gears up for Holi

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Days after violence erupted in north-east Delhi, claiming at least 53 lives, the area of the national capital region on Monday was seen gearing up for the festival of Holi.

While some worshipped the holy pyre of Holika Dehen, others were seen taking to markets to buy colours and to celebrate the festival.

"We all should forget whatever happened as we know the violence was carried out by people from outside the city," Sushma, a resident of Maujpur, told ANI.

"Everybody is gearing up for the festival together. Their Ramzan is coming they are preparing for that and we are preparing for our Holi. We do not feel like anything happened, we have forgotten everything," she added.

Violent clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of the citizenship law on February 23. Angry mobs torched houses, set ablaze vehicles and vandalized shops.

The three days of violence left more than 50 people dead and hundred others injured.

Police detained nearly 600 individuals and registered FIRs against more than 100 people. Life has begun limping back to normalcy.

"I wish everyone celebrates the festival together. Earlier also Hindus, Muslims used to celebrate the festival together and this is what we want to tell everyone. The preparations are all taking place today. Holika Dehen will take place in the evening," Rajiv Kumar, resident of one of the affected areas, said.

But the violence and the ensuing tension have cast spell on the festival of colours.

"This time the atmosphere is very bad because of the riots. The markets remained closed due to riots. Even the customers are not stepping out because they are afraid of the riots again," said Yash Gaur a shopkeeper.

"You can say that the festival has been let down by 90 per cent this time. The remaining 10 per cent is only in children that they want to play the festival," he added.

Every year a day prior to the festival of Holi, a holy bonfire is set in localities to mark the end of negativity and evil and the victory of the good. (ANI)

