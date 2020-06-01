Violence against doctors, nurses and sanitation workers not acceptable: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that violence, abuse and rude behaviour against frontline workers like doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers is not acceptable.

Speaking at the 25th foundation day of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka via video conference, the Prime Minister said: "I am aware of an area that is of great concern to you all. Due to a mob mentality, those working on frontlines, those on duty be it doctors, nurses, safai workers are subject to violence."

"I want to state it clearly -- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against frontline workers is not acceptable. Steps have been taken to protect you against any form of violence. We have also provided an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for those on the frontline," he added.

In April, the Central government had brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, making it a cognizable, non-bailable offence with imprisonment up to seven years for those found guilty.

The Prime Minister also termed the coronavirus as "invisible enemy" and called India's corona warriors as "invincible" asserting that they will win the battle against the virus.

"Today the world is facing one of the biggest crises since the two world wars. Like the world changed pre and post-world wars, in the same way, pre and post COVID world will be different. During such a time the world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community with hope and gratitude," Modi said.

"The world seeks both care and cure from you. In the root of India's brave fight against COVID-19 is the hard work of the medical community and our corona warriors. In fact, doctors and medical workers are like soldiers but without soldiers' uniform. The virus may be an invisible enemy but our corona warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of invisible against invincible, our medical workers are sure to win," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)