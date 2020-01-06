Violence at JNU was organised attack by goons of RSS, ABVP, alleges JUNSU president

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Monday alleged that violence that took place in the University premises as "an organised attack by the goons of RSS and ABVP."

"Yesterday's attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. Since past four-five days, violence was being promoted on the campus by some RSS-affiliated professors and ABVP," she said at a press conference here.

Recalling incidents of Sunday evening, she said, "We were having tea when we came to know that there is again a group of people who had gathered at Ganga Dhaba with sticks and rods".

"JNUSU representatives were informed. The office bearers discussed the issue. We decided that police should be immediately informed about it," she said.

Ghosh claimed that text message and WhatsApp message were sent to police officers with appeals for immediate intervention.

"I had personal communication with police half an hour after that (text message). They gave an assurance that the hooligans have been removed. But at 6:30 pm a mob of 60-70 people began beating students without mercy. People in black masks came, students began to run here and there to save their lives," she claimed.

Ghosh said she began moving towards her hostel when she was targeted.

"We were surrounded by 30 people. The first iron rod hit my head. Till then I had been shouting at them that you cannot do like this and asking them to go away. I and my friend were hit with an iron rod and we both fell down. After that, we were punched. They were carrying hammers. I cannot even explain how frightening it was. They were about to literally lynch us there. They were abusing us and saying we will be cut to pieces, she alleged.

Ghosh said some people identified them and they heard the attackers saying "these people were not to be beaten". She was later taken to AIIMS trauma centre.

She also alleged that there was "a nexus" between the attackers and internal security of JNU.

"They were present at every place where violence took place. Whenever we asked for security, they did nothing other than saying -- `what can we do, don't fight amongst yourselves'.

She alleged the attack was "an an attempt to murder".

"We consider University as our second home. JNU is our home and will be so. RSS people cannot snatch our home from us," she said.

Ghosh said that JNU culture of debate and discussion will not be eroded.

She also sought removal of Vice-Chancellor.

"If the VC had moral ethics, then he would have resigned. If he has not, we will ensure his removal. The VC must resign himself or if he is not resigning, the Human Resource Development Ministry must ensure that he is removed from his position," she said. (ANI)