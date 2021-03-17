Violence, corruption has increased under TMC rule, says Amit Shah

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], March 15 (ANI): Accusing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for increased violence and corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that people voted TMC for 'Ma Mati Manush' sarkar as they expected political violence to end, "but the opposite happened".

He alleged the West Bengal government charges Rs 100 from the people belonging to tribal communities to issue a certificate and assured that the same shall stop "as soon as the BJP government is voted to power in the state".

"People voted TMC for 'Ma Mati Manush' sarkar, expected political violence to end, but the opposite happened. Violence and corruption increased, tribals had to pay Rs 100 for a certificate. Bring BJP govt, no tribal will have to pay for a certificate," Shah said.



He was addressing a public meeting in Ranibandh of West Bengal's Bankura district ahead of the state assembly elections.

"Mamataji has a leg injury, it's not known how she got it. TMC calls it a conspiracy, but EC says it was an accident. Didi, you're roaming around in a wheelchair, concerned about your leg, but not the pain of mothers of my 130 workers who were killed," Shah said.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

