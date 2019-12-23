Violence during CAA protests are unfortunate : Mayawati

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has expressed deep remorse over the incidences of violence that took place across the nation and in Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed NRC. She termed the violence "unfortunate".

"As it is well known, that BSP is always against violent protests. The incidences of violence that took place all across the country and particularly in Uttar Pradesh, in protest against CAA and NRC, is sad and unfortunate," she tweeted.

She said that BSP is standing beside those who are arrested in these incidences. Mayawati demanded a fair investigation and release of "innocents".

"Many people are killed in the violence in Bijnor and many other districts. The party is standing with those who are arrested, the innocent people must be released after fair investigation," she said in a subsequent tweet.

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Violence erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC with incidences of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism that led to the death of 15 persons. (ANI)

