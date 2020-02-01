Violence erupts during Saraswati idol immersion procession in Patna, situation under control

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Violence broke out during a Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath here on Friday.

District Magistrate MK Ravi said that the situation is under control now.

"Stone-pelting incidents took place in the area. We are monitoring the situation. It is under control now. CCTV footage will be examined to identify the accused," he said. (ANI)

