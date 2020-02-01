Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Violence broke out during a Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath here on Friday.
District Magistrate MK Ravi said that the situation is under control now.
"Stone-pelting incidents took place in the area. We are monitoring the situation. It is under control now. CCTV footage will be examined to identify the accused," he said. (ANI)
Violence erupts during Saraswati idol immersion procession in Patna, situation under control
ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 06:48 IST
Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Violence broke out during a Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath here on Friday.