Violence in Delhi orchestrated with an eye on Trump's visit, says MoS for Home Affairs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the violence that took place in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

"Violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. I condemn it. A Head Constable also lost his life in the violence. The Government of India will never tolerate violence. We will take strict action against those responsible. Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation," Reddy told ANI.

"I also want to ask the Congress and other political parties that who will take the responsibility of the killing of one police personnel in the violence. This has clearly been done to malign India's image when the head of the state of the US is visiting the country," he said.

He further warned that those responsible for the violence in the national capital will be dealt with an iron hand and no guilty person will be spared.

"In India, people have the right to protest in a peaceful manner. In Shaheen Bagh, there have been protests for the last two months. The Government of India did not stop them even though they were blocking an arterial road in the national capital," he said.

"I give a clear warning to the people who take the violent route of protest that strict action will be taken against them. I have instructed the Delhi Police to catch hold of those responsible for the Head Constable's death. There will be an investigation into the issue and the guilty will be punished severely," he added.

Reddy further said that additional forces have been deployed in Delhi to maintain the law and order situation.

One Delhi Police Head Constable on Monday lost his life and one DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokalpuri.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area. Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi, police said. (ANI)

