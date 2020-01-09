Violence in JNU lasted half an hour, claim Delhi police sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The incidents of violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday happened in a span of half an hour in the evening, claim Delhi police sources.

Police sources privy to the matter said that "all fight and attack happened between 7-7.30 pm".

According to police sources, ABVP students gathered near the Vivekananda statue while Left near Jawaharlal Nehru statue at about 2 pm. While getting dispersed, there was a scuffle between the two groups. They told the first PCR call was received from Periyar Hostel at about 3.45 pm.

"The call was responded immediately and police stationed at the Admin Block was sent to the spot. At Periyar Hostel some people, with lathis in hand, were seen. They attacked some students. But this group didn't enter the hostel," police sources claim.

However, around 17 PCR calls were received from Periyar Hostel till 4.15 pm. After dispersing the crowd, the police return to the Admin Block.

"At around 5-5.15pm, the DCP entered the campus. He went to the Periyar Hostel and inspected the situation. He confirmed that everything is normal and returned to the main gate. After the Periyar Hostel incident, the JNU main gate was closed and no one was allowed," they claim.

"The police again received a PCR call at around 5.30-5.45 pm about 700 people entering the university. The police officials at Admin Block are sent again, but nothing is found. No gathering found. The PCR calls back the caller but the phone switched off. The police dismiss the call," police sources shared.

"The students, mostly ABVP, disrupt the peace meeting of JNUTA at the T-point of Sabarmati Hostel. After disruption, the group goes to Sabarmati Hostel, vandalizes gates and windows. There is a scuffle again. At approximately 6.45 pm, the Vice-Chancellor sends a message that the situation could be tensed. His phone is then unreachable. Around 7.30-7.45pm, the police got a written letter to intervene. By the time police intervenes, the mob dispersed," sources added.

They further shared that since October 28, the JNU students have defied the rule six times. They came out of the university, disrupted the traffic and defied Section 144.

On January 5, a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students, including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Two separate FIRs have also been filed against Ghosh for allegedly vandalizing the server room of JNU and for attacking staff members. (ANI)