Violence in Maujpur was intended to spoil India's image: JDU leader Ajay Alok

Patna(Bihar) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Janata Dal-United leader Ajay Alok on Tuesday said that violence in Maujpur, wherein seven people, including a police head constable, lost their lives, was intended to spoil India's image in front of the world.

"With Donald Trump visiting India, this kind of violence was intended to destroy India's image to the world. However, I am sure that the culprits will soon be found as the security forces have been challenged," Ajay Alok told ANI.

He also said that the joint press conference to be held today evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump will give new heights to their friendship.

On the Supreme Court Judge Deepak Kumar's statement saying that criticism of any institution, be it legislative, executive, judiciary or the armed forces, by anyone cannot be termed as anti-national, Ajay Alok said, "Protesting against the Central government is definitely not anti-national but indulging in anti-national activities or giving such slogans cannot be tolerated." (ANI)

