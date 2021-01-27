Violence unacceptable in democracy, says KJ Alphons over tractor rally in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons slammed the Opposition for blaming the Central government over the violence which took place in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day and said that the incident is unacceptable in the democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Alphons said that the government has been generous in allowing the tractor rally on Republic Day, believing that farmers would keep their words.

"I think yesterday was a very sad day for democracy in India. If some people think and believe that democracy means anarchy I think they are hugely mistaken. What happened yesterday was anarchy," he added.

"These farmers' bills have been under discussion for the past 30-40 years... I think this is a fantastic move on the part of the government but what happened is yesterday is absolutely are unacceptable in the democracy," he said.

The former minister said that the government was in conversation with the farmers ever since there was an objection over the laws.

"The Modi government has been open to any debate and listen to the farmers and make the necessary changes," he added.

"The government has been extremely generous in allowing the tractor rally yesterday and the belief was that farmers would keep to their words. But yesterday what happened was absolute anarchy. I mean look at the way they hoisted the flag in Red Fort. Is it done in a democracy?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked.



Farmers broke through barricades to enter Delhi and resorted to vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the mob.

A total of 22 FIRs have been registered regarding the violence, in which over 300 police personnel were injured. Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence.

Alphons also lashed out at the Opposition for the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on the day when farm bills were passed.

"What happened in the Parliament the last session in Rajya Sabha. The opposition came and sat on the desk of the chairman, they ripped out the mic and then they came out and said the chairman did not allow voting to happen," he said.

"There must be public decency and now look at these Opposition leaders blaming the government. I think the Modi government has been one government which is spoken to the people of India and communicate with the people of India got their suggestions," Alphons added.

Commenting on surging COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the former union minister said there has been a complete lack of attention on part of the state government.

"There are two states in India things are not under control- Maharashtra, and Kerala which is my home state. Initially, they had done some good work but I think there is been a complete lack of attention or lack of determination on part of the state government to deal with the increasing number. I think the system has kind of broken down," he said. (ANI)

