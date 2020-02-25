Violence will affect everyone: Kejriwal after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and expressed concern over the violence which took place in the capital in the past two days.

"The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in the past two days. There has been a loss of lives and properties. If violence increases it will affect everyone. All of us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence," said Kejriwal while speaking to reporters here.

He further made an appeal to the citizens to maintain peace and harmony.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in North-East Delhi areas.

Seven people, including one police head constable, have lost their lives and over 100 have been injured in North-East Delhi over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

