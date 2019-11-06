Violent behaviour by lawyers will not be tolerated: BCI chairperson

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that any untoward behavior by the lawyers will not be tolerated and asserted that the action will be taken against those who allegedly beat up a police officer outside the Saket court in Delhi.

A major clash broke out between Delhi police officers and lawyers inside the Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday allegedly over a vehicle parking issue. Two days after the incident, a video surfaced in which a few lawyers could be seen thrashing a policeman outside Saket Court complex in the national capital.

"We will not tolerate any violent behaviour by the lawyers. Meeting of a coordination committee and Delhi Bar Association has been called today. We will take quick actions against them," Mishra told the media persons.

He said that notices were issued to several lawyers by the bar association and assured that action will be taken against them.

Following the clashes in Tis Hazari court, both sides took to the streets to seek justice. Even though the police have withdrawn their protest and have returned to work, lawyers have continued with their protest.

The Chairperson clarified that the strike by lawyers is "peaceful" and they will continue to do so until the policeman who allegedly fired shot at a lawyer is arrested.

"Firing shots does not come in the ambit of right to self-defense and a case must be registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He should be arrested," Mishra added.

He further alleged that the police had "manhandled and beaten" several lawyers during the clashes. (ANI)

