Viral video: Man seen throwing currency notes from running car in Haryana's Gurugram

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 14 (ANI): A video has gone viral on social media in which a man tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a running car in Haryana's Gurugram.

The police have verified the viral video. They filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF Gurugram, the main accused has been identified. According to police, the two men uploaded the video on their Instagram page.

"Soon both the youths will be arrested and if any other person's involvement is found, action will be taken against him as well," the ACP added.

"The police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf Course road," the ACP said. (ANI)

