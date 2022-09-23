Viral video of naked minor girl: Police probe finds no sexual assault, accused sent to custody

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): After a video went viral of a minor girl walking naked in the streets, Moradabad police investigated and found that she was not sexually assaulted and said that accused man has been sent to judicial custody.

In a video that went viral on social media a minor girl was seen walking naked in Moradabad, A case was registered on the complaint of the girl's uncle in which he alleged that 5 boys sexually assaulted the girl on 1 September in a fair in the Village.

The complaint also alleged that girl's parents were mentally challenged.



On the victim's uncle's complaint on 6th September, accused Naushe Ali was sent to judicial custody.

On further investigation, police found out that girl was mentally challenged. Under Crpc 164 and 161, the victim and her Family's statements were recorded. The girl was not even able to identify the difference between gender and identify her gender and was found to be mentally unstable, police said.

"Magistrate ordered the victim and her family to record their statements. The girl was unable to tell the difference between genders and identify her gender and was found to be mentally unstable while her parents were found to be stable. Upon Medical examination, sexual assault on the victim was not proved. The parents of the girl had accused the uncle of vendetta against them. Further investigation is underway, " Hemant Kutiyal, SSP, Moradabad said. (ANI)

