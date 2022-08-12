Viral video of YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav is not original: Andhra Police

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday said that a video of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Hindupur Gorantla Madhav, which went viral over the last week, is not original.

"The video of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav is deemed as not original based on the forensic analysis report," said Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP).

While addressing the press conference Kaginelli said that the video was shot on someone's phone and is not the original video.

Based on the forensics analysis report, the police are on the hunt for the source of the video and to nab the accused.

"According to the complaint filed by K Ramaiah, Anantapuram MP Konatalapalli Venkateswara Rao's father, the video has been deemed as not original, in a way that harms the image of Hindupuram MP Gorantla Madhav. The video went viral on social media on the 4th of this month," the SP said.



The SP noted that the video that went viral on social media, was first posted in the iTDP official WhatsApp group at 02:07 midnight on August 4 from the number +44744370.....

He added that there could be a hand of TDP members in propagating this video on social media.

"Moments before this video was posted, the number + 44744370... was added in the iTDP official WhatsApp group. Since the number that posted the video for the first time on social media is an international number, we will first collect the details of the person related to that number and investigate his involvement in the case," the SP, noted.

On Thursday, a video of MP Gorantla Madhav went viral on social media, to which a complaint was filed with the Hindupur police and the MP demanded a thorough investigation in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Madhav, demanding stringent action against him.

The TDP MPs Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravinda Kumar told media persons in New Delhi that the YSRCP is only trying to divert the issue of its party MP and the party has become a master in diversion politics.

"The YSRCP is always interested only in bailing out the party leaders, including Madhav, from the criminal cases and thus, they filed a complaint against the YSRCP MP with the Lok Sabha Speaker. We are confident that the Lok Sabha Speaker will act on our letter," they added. (ANI)

