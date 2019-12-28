Viral video shows cops thrashing boy in MP's Damoh; CM orders probe

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): A shocking video has surfaced from Damoh city in Sagar division of Madhya Pradesh in which two police officials dressed in civil clothes purportedly seen brutally thrashing a boy even as he screams in pain.

After the purported video went viral on social media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday took cognisance and ordered a probe into the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said, "In Damoh, a video of an innocent boy being assaulted has come to my notice. An order to probe the incident has been given to the police administration."

"Instructions have also been given to take strict action against those found guilty. Such inhumane incidents bring shame to humanity and cannot be tolerated. The culprits will not be spared," he added in the following tweet.

In the video, as both policemen allegedly assault the boy, several other officials can also be seen casually sitting around and witnessing the incident unfold.

Police have said that the constables in the video have been identified and further probe is underway.

"A video has surfaced which appears to be from Damoh city. In the video, two officials in civil dress are seen beating a boy. The officials have been identified and further investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh told reporters. (ANI)