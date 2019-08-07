Visual from the hospital where HP former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was admitted on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Visual from the hospital where HP former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was admitted on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Virbhadra Singh admitted to hospital

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:56 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) for electrolyte imbalance treatment on Wednesday.
Congress leader Singh is the longest-serving chief minister of the state so far. He was succeeded by BJP's Jai Ram Thakur as the Chief Minister in December 2017.
At present, Singh has been facing charges of accumulating disproportionate assets. Eleven of his properties, owning assets to the tune of Rs 6.1 crore, was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:22 IST

Srinivas BV takes oath as Indian Youth Congress president

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Srinivas BV took oath as national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several senior leaders of the party, IYC said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:12 IST

MTNL building fire: Two suspended for failing to meet fire...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): MTNL has suspended two officers for failing to maintain the standard of fire fighting system of the company's building at Bandra West in which a fire broke out on July 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:04 IST

Delhi govt to develop anganwadis into playschools, smart-phones...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Launching the "Early Childhood Care Curriculum" for anganwadis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that anganwadis would be developed at par with high-end private expensive playschools, wherein the poor children will have access to all modern amenities and infras

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:58 IST

After CWC meet on abrogation of Article 370, Cong calls meeting...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With several leaders from the party taking a different line on the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress has called for a meeting of its general secretaries and state leaders on Friday with an aim to avoid confusion about its stand on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:57 IST

Unnao rape survivor, lawyer continue to be critical : AIIMS

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor battling for her life at the Trauma centre AIIMS, continues to be critical and on an advanced life support system. She was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Two people stranded near Beas River rescued

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 07 (ANI): Two people stuck near Beas River have been rescued by the search and rescue team of Kullu's district administration on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:43 IST

16 dead due to floods in Pune, surrounding districts

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 16 people have lost their lives due to the prevailing flood situation in Pune, including districts of Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:41 IST

Validity of MoU signed between UP, The Netherlands extended for 5 yrs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The validity of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Uttar Pradesh government and The Netherlands in 2016 to strengthen collaboration on the basis of equivalence has been extended for five years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:37 IST

Railways announces 2 additional trains from Udhampur

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Northern Railway on Wednesday said it will run two special trains - one between Udhampur and Darbhanga and the other between Udhampur and Katihar - on Wednesday in a bid to cater the additional flow of passengers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:35 IST

1000 Army officers deployed to tackle wrath of floods in...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): As the flood situation in Maharashtra and Karnataka continues to be grim due to incessant spells of rain and release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days, almost 1000 army officers have been deployed to carry out rescue operations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:27 IST

DOTS clinic inaugurated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Directly Observed Treatment Short Course (DOTS) clinic was inaugurated by Ashok Chandra, chairman at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:24 IST

Delhi loses two former woman chief ministers in over a fortnight

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Delhi has had two women Chief Ministers and both of them passed away in about a fortnight of each other.

Read More
iocl