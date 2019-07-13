Virender Sehwag's wife files complaint against business partners

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Aarti Sehwag, wife of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, has filed a complaint against her business partners, alleging that they took Rs 4.5 crore loan by forging her signatures.

In a complaint filed on Friday, Aarti, a partner in an agro-based company, named eight of her business partners claiming that they took the loan from a Delhi-based creditor without her knowledge.

"The accused persons approached the creditors without any consent and knowledge of the complainant ... and availed loan of Rs 4.5 crore from them," the complaint submitted by Aarti to the police stated.

She said that the accused influenced the creditors by using her husband's name and later forged her signatures on the tripartite agreement. Two postdated cheques were issued to the creditors.

The firm later failed to pay back the loan amount.

"Due to the default, the creditors invoked the arbitration clause and filed a complaint in the court. During the proceeding, it was shocking for the complainant to see her signature and partite agreement, which she had never signed," it added.

Based on Aarti's complaint, the police has registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

