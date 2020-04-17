Virtual exhibitions raising money for PM Cares Fund

By Aiman Khan

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Virtual exhibitions have become a new way to raise money for PM Cares Fund to help the country fight against coronavirus.

Delhi-based Roop Chand is making paintings inspired by coronavirus precautions. He is also holding virtual exhibitions to raise money for PM Cares Fund

He has made a painting that conveys the message of 'Stay Home and Stay Safe'. The painting was made during the 21-day lockdown.

The second painting called 'Exodus' depicts a family walking back to their village. In this, doctors and people of medical fraternity have been depicted as heavenly figures.

The paintings are available for sale online through Allure Art Gallery and 50 per cent of sale proceeds are for donation to the Prime Minister's Care Fund.

Nipun Soni, Proprietor of Allure arts and events, said, "We are getting regular artistic images from Roop Chand on the pandemic."

"We are in the process of spreading awareness and selling the artworks online initially through our Facebook page followed by other mediums such as Whatsapp groups," he said.

He said the artworks will be sold across regions.

"Post-lockdown we also aim to exhibit the same works in Delhi-NCR and globally as well through our different channels. We are glad to share that 50 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to PM Cares Fund. (ANI)

