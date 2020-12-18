Virtual meeting between Union Home Secretary and West Bengal chief secretary underway

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting via video conferencing with West Bengal's Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra on Friday evening.



The meeting started after a delay of close to one hour. The top officials of West Bengal had conveyed their inability to travel to the national capital.

The officials were called by the Home Ministry on December 14 after receiving a report on December 11 from West Bengal Governor on the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

