'Virtual Tours to Uzbekistan' opened at Uzbek embassy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Embassy of Uzbekistan in New Delhi has started a special project titled 'Virtual Tours to Uzbekistan.'

It allows visitors to view 3D-pictures of the sights of Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva using special equipment. Using a device, a person begins to travel on the streets of Tashkent, to admire the magnificent architecture of the Registan Square, to enjoy the "walk" in Bukhara.

The project has been developed in collaboration with the Indian IT company, Routern.com.

Indian footballer Baichung Bhutia and the chairman of the Indo-Uzbek Friendship Society, Anil Shastri, were present when the project was launched at the embassy recently. Indian school students with disabilities also participated in the event.

The participants got a chance to be acquainted with the permanent presentation of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Uzbek people at the embassy at the do. Along with this, the guests were shown videos about the modern development and tourism potential of Uzbekistan. (ANI)

